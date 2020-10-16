From Limping To Skipping: How Anil Kapoor Recovered From Achilles Tendinitis Without Surgery

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor )

Anil Kapoor, who suffered from Achilles Tendinitis for over 10 years, revealed in his latest post that he recovered from the injury without any surgery with the help of Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, a German celebrity sports doctor. In his post, Anil Kapoor, 63, shared that Dr Muller was his biggest saviour - the actor was told that his Achilles' tendon issue can only be cured by a surgery but Dr Muller, "through a series of rejuvenating treatments," took him "from limping to walking to running to finally skipping." Dr Muller had also cured Anil Kapoor's calcification in the shoulder earlier. Sharing a series of pictures that feature him skipping, as well as posing with Dr Muller, Anil Kapoor wrote: "I had been suffering from an Achilles' tendon issue for over 10 years.... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option...Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping...without any surgery."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post here:

There are several posts on Anil Kapoor's Instagram feed which prove that age is just a number for the actor. The charming and enthusiastic actor gives serious fitness goals even in his 60s. When Anil Kapoor recently visited Alibaug for a vacation, he didn't skip his exercise routine. Posting a video of himself running on the beach, he wrote: "During the lockdown, I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer Marc makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It's not about the location but about the dedication."

Remember Anil Kapoor's previous post in which his muscles stole the show? If not, take a look at it now.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan, Takht and a project with Varun Dhawan.