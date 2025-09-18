Why Jimmy Kimmel Has Always Been Controversy's Favourite Child, From Blackface To Epstein List Rumours

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night television show has been taken off the air "indefinitely" after the host came under fire for remarks about the murder of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. The decision came after Nexstar Media Group, owner of many ABC‑affiliated stations, declared it would stop airing the program in response to Kimmel's remarks.

“Mr. Kimmel's comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar's broadcasting division. ABC spokesperson further told AFP, "Jimmy Kimmel Live will be preempted indefinitely."

Jimmy Kimmel has previously been involved in several controversies. Take a look:

1. Crass Joke About Detroit

In 2004, Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash for making a joke about Detroit, referencing past riots after sports championships. The joke sparked immediate outrage, following which ABC's Detroit affiliate refused to air the show. Later, ABC pulled the program from its network schedule. Kimmel apologised on-air and in a formal statement.

2. Black Face

Jimmy Kimmel has previously faced criticism for doing blackface on his show. The late-night host impersonated NBA player Karl Malone, using makeup to darken his skin. He also donned blackface to impersonate Oprah Winfrey during the run of The Man Show, which concluded in 2004.

3. Post-Election Meltdown

Jimmy Kimmel expressed his disappointment and concern over Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. During his monolugue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he described the night as "terrible" for various groups, including women, children, immigrants, and those relying on healthcare and social security. Kimmel also mentioned the potential negative impact on Ukraine, NATO, democracy and decency.

4. Mean Streak

In a March 2010 interview, Jimmy Kimmel had a heated exchange with Melissa Joan Hart on his show after her elimination from Dancing with the Stars. Kimmel jokingly asked if she considered using witchcraft to improve her performance, referencing her iconic role as Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Hart shot back, saying the joke was "so 1996." Kimmel replied, 'Yeah, but you know what? So are you to be honest,' later adding that he was an "evil person". The exchange has been viewed as an example of Kimmel's sharp wit, but also as a moment where he may have crossed a line.

5. Epstein List Rumours

American football player Aaron Rodgers claimed that Jimmy Kimmel's name might appear in the infamous Jeffrey Epstein list. On Pat McAfee's sports talk show, he said, “There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn't come out.” Kimmel responded to Rodgers incorrect notion in a post on X. He wrote, “For the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list'.”