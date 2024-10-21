Karva Chauth 2024: Surbhi Chandna, Rubina Dilaik, Rupali Ganguly And Others Share Their Festive Famjams

October 20 was filled with festivities and fun, thanks to the festival of Karva Chauth. Many Indian women observed fasts for the longevity of their husbands. But as we all know, Karva Chauth is not just about the fast – it is about the glitz, glamour, special moments and the joy that comes with it. Like many of us, our favourite TV celebrities also enjoyed this special festival. Let us take a look at their posts, one by one. Starting with Surbhi Chandna, the actress celebrated her first Karva Chauth with her husband, entrepreneur Karan Sharma. The diva looked stunning in red, while Karan complemented her look with a multi-hued ethnic outfit. To keep her fans in the loop, Surbhi shared a series of snaps on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna's caption read, “Happy First Karwachauth My Life My Home. Your Man Fasted for His Lady Too. Galaxy on My Palm by my In-House Mehndi Wali KS. Newly Weds 1st Karwachauth Look.” Check it out:

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik also celebrated the special day. The actress had to break her fast via video call, as Abhinav was in Mumbai while she was in her hometown of Himachal Pradesh. Abhinav even set the perfect husband goals by sketching a moon for his wife. “Awww,” did you just say? The actor shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “To the ones i look upto ..i always say : 'thankyou' .. thankyou Rubina Dilaik I got a standby moon ready for you as Chandrama decided to show up late today! HAPPY #karvachauth.”

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared a set of images featuring herself and her husband, businessman Ashwin K. Verma. Her sweet and simple caption read, “Karwa Chauth ready,” and we must say she looked no less than a million bucks.

Like Surbhi Chandna, it was also Arti Singh's “Pehla Karwa Chauth.” For the special occasion, she dressed up in a beautiful green ethnic saree. The sindoor, gajra and jewellery made the newlywed look absolutely gorgeous. Here's a video she posted:

Comedian Bharti Singh posted a fun video in which she can be seen dancing with her girl squad. Her LOL caption read, “Bhook ke karan kisi ke step nahi mil rahe….Happy Karwa Chauth Lovely Ladies…”

Disha Parmar painted the town red in a stunning saree. Giving a sneak peek of her look, she said, “Waiting for the Chaand like…”

We hope just like your favourite TV stars, you also had a blast on Karva Chauth.