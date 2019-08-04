Friendship Day 2019: Karisma Kapoor Digs Up Old Pic With Shah Rukh Khan. Because, Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Karisma Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor, who loves to tease her Instafam with throwback photos from Nineties' films, Instagrammed an easy guess for Bollywood fans. Celebrating the essence of Friendship Day on Sunday, Karisma Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and dug out an old photo of herself and Shah Rukh Khan, to quiz her fans and followers. "An iconic friendship in Indian cinema. Rahul-Nisha. Any guesses which film? Happy Friendship Day everyone!" Her Instafam came up with the correct answer within seconds - Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Karisma Kapoor, who played Nisha in Bollywood classic, was a sufferer of unrequited love.

Shah Rukh played the role of a dance enthusiast Rahul (naam toh suna hi hoga!), who fails to reciprocate his childhood friend Nisha's feelings for him and falls in love with Pooja, played by Madhuri Dixit, instead. Akshay Kumar featured in a brief cameo as Pooja's fiance in the movie. Dil Toh Pagal Hai, released in 1997, continues to remain a Bollywood classic. Director Yash Chopra approached a slew of actress to star in the two-heroine film and Karisma was the one to take it up finally even though rejecting it initially.

Take a look at Karisma's post here:

Last year, Madhuri Dixit made an interesting reference to Dil Toh Pagal Hai as she wished her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene on their wedding anniversary with a dialogue: "Kahin na kahin, koi na koi mere liye banaya gaya hai... and this became true when I met this man! Here's to spending a lifetime filled with love, fun and adventures with my most prized possession. Happy wedding anniversary, Ram. Love you!"

Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor have also co-starred in Shakti while with Madhuri Dixit, he has featured in movies such as Devdas, Koyla and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

