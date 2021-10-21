Freida Pinto On Her Secret Wedding To Cory Tran During COVID Lockdown: 'We Got Married, Went Home And Took An Afternoon Nap'

Freida Pinto with husband Cory Tran. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Surprise! Freida Pinto is already married to fiancé Cory Tran. The actress, who is expecting her first child with the photographer, had a secret wedding during the COVID-19 lockdown in California. Mom-to-be Freida Pinto surprised her fans with her wedding announcement on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she made an appearance on Wednesday. When host Kelly Clarkson asked the actress, who got engaged to Cory Tran in November 2019, about her wedding plans, she said: "Oh excellent. We're already married!" Freida Pinto added that she "wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding" but wanted the "most magical wedding." However, when COVID crisis happened, the actress and her fiancé decided to not wait any longer and "just get married". So, they said 'I do' to each other at the Honda Center in Anaheim and it was "perfect" for the couple. Want to know what they did after getting married - went home and "took an afternoon nap."

Talking about how she and Cory Tran agreed for their impromptu wedding, Freida Pinto said on the chat show: "It's a very romantic story if you must know. Of course, when we got engaged, we thought we'd have this most magical wedding. I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple...But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it. So, we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and just get married. Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap."

On the show, a picture from Freida Pinto and Cory Tran's wedding was also shows. The actress looked beautiful in a white gown.

Freida Pinto also revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she was introduced to Cory Tran by her friend and The Path co-star Aaron Paul.

The actress recently celebrated her 37th birthday. Sharing glimpses of her special day well-spent at the Barton Springs Pool on Instagram, she wrote: "Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense! I can't wait to walk into this new phase with peace, grace, gratitude and an open mind. My heart beats with love and anticipation for this new life. Thank you to my community for the love, support and birthday wishes."

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran live in a bungalow in Los Angeles. The actress took us inside their California-style bungalow, which they bought some time in 2020, earlier this month.

Freida Pinto is best known for her performance in the Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire, which won several Academy Awards. She has also featured in movies like Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, Immortals, Trishna, Love Sonia and the Netflix movie Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle.