Freida Pinto's Sunny Bungalow In Los Angeles Is A Slice Of Heaven. See Pics

Freida Pinto opened the doors of her Los Angeles bungalow to Architectural Digest for their latest issue and the photos are gorgeous. On Instagram, Freida Pinto shared snippets of her home tour and wrote: "So glad we could share a slice of our home." Freida Pinto lives in Los Angeles with her fiance, adventure photographer Cory Tran. The couple's California-style bungalow is a brightly lit space with the sun streaming down the windows. Freida Pinto's house has been renovated by interior designer Bobby Berk, known as the star of the Netflix show Queer Eye. Freida Pinto and Cory Tran's bungalow has been redesigned with a mood board comprising wooden textures, lots of beige and blue, and hints of black and green.

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran bought the house some time in 2020 and reached out to Bobby Berk, with whom they were neighbours in Los Angeles. After some convincing, the interior designer agreed to jump on board and the rest is history.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Freida Pinto described her home as a "mini spa" and added: "If you have a house and you don't feel like you belong, or that it belongs to you, it's really very uncomfortable. And I don't have that feeling at all."

The actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Cory Tran in November 2019. In June this year, Freida Pinto made the pregnancy announcement with a loved up photo: "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!" she wrote.

Freida Pinto is best known for starring in the Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire, which received multiple Academy Awards. Her filmography also includes Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, Immortals, Trishna, Love Sonia and the Netflix movie Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. She also starred in Love, Wedding, Repeatand Hillbilly Elegy.