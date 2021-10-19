How Mom-To-Be Freida Pinto Spent Her Birthday. See Pics

Freida Pinto shared this image. (courtesy: freidapinto)

Highlights The actress announced her pregnancy in June

She is expecting her first child with fiance Cory Tran

The actress celebrated her 37th birthday on Monday

Mom-to-be Freida Pinto shared glimpses of her birthday festivities on her Instagram profile. The actress, who turned 37 on Monday, posted pictures, in which she can be seen making the most of her me time at the Barton Springs Pool. She captioned the post: "Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense! I can't wait to walk into this new phase with peace, grace, gratitude and an open mind. My heart beats with love and anticipation for this new life. Thank you to my community for the love, support and birthday wishes." Nargis Fakhri, who shared the couch with Freida on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, commented: "Happy birthday fellow Libra. God bless." Model Lisa Ray wrote: "You. Are. Grace. So excited for this mama-ness. Love you."

See the post here:

A few days ago, the Slumdog Millionaire actress shared pictures from her baby shower and she wrote: "Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me."

Freida Pinto has featured in films like Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, Immortals, Trishna, Love Sonia and the Netflix movie Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. She also starred in Love, Wedding, Repeatand Hillbilly Elegy.

Freida Pinto previously dated actor Dev Patel, her co-star of the Danny Boyle-directed film Slumdog Millionaire, which received multiple Academy Awards. The couple broke up after dating for about six years.