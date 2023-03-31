Freida Pinto, Cara Delevingne, Maisie Williams And Other International Stars At Dior Show At Gateway Of India

Freida Pinto and Cara Delevigne at Dior's fashion show. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Luxury giant Dior's pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai on Thursday night was a starry affair. Stars from across the globe converged to celebrate fashion. Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri concluded the show by walking the ramp after the show. Other international celebs at the event included Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto, who was dressed in a purple Dior outfit that she accessorised with Amrapali Jewels.Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams, model Cara Delevigne, Bridgerton 2 star Simone Ashley. Thai actors Phakphum Romsaithong, aka Mile, and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, aka Apo, also attended Dior's event.

Freida Pinto looked pretty as ever as she posed on the red carpet.

Freida Pinto at the event. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Maisie Williams was pictured in the front row with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor.

Maisie Williams at the event. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Model Cara Delevigne was dressed in her haute best.

Cara Delevigne at the event. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri was pictured on the runway.

Maria Grazia Chiuri at the event (Image courtesy: AFP)

Never Have I Ever star Poorna Jagannathan made a stunning red carpet appearance last night.

Poorna Jagannathan at the event. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Thai actors Mile and Apo were also pictured at the event.

Mile and Apo at the event.

Bridgerton 2 star Simone Ashley on the red carpet. Enough said.

Simone Ashley at the event. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Maria Grazia Chiuri, after wrapping up the event, posted a video with the models and she wrote: "And it's done! thank you Mumbai for having us and thank you to the 99 wonderful girls who walked the show."

Desi celebs too attended the event. The guest list included Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani. Veteran actor Rekha, actress Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli, actors Sonam Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Diana Penty, Athiya Shetty, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Shweta Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and Natasha Poonawalla among other stars were pictured at the event.