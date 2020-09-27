Former Bigg Boss Contestant Himanshi Khurana Tests Positive For COVID-19

Himanshi Khurana shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamhimanshikhurana)

Highlights "I've tested COVID-19 + even after taking proper precautions": Himanshi

Himanshi contracted the virus after she participated in farmers' protest

She was a contestant in Bigg Boss 13

Actress Himanshi Khurana, who is known for participating as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced in an Instagram post on Sunday. Himanshi contracted the virus after she participated in farmers' protest against the latest farm bill in Mumbai. The actress, in her Instagram post, also asked those who came in her contact in the last few days to get themselves tested. "I want to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening," wrote Himanshi Khurana.

"I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get your test done and please take proper precaution in the protest. It's my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care," she added.

Take a look:

In one of her previous posts, Himanshi Khurana expressed her views on farmers' protest and shared this video:

Post Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana has featured in several music videos with Asim Riaz, who was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 13. The duo used to trend big time on social media during the show because of their chemistry.

Himanshi and Asim have co-starred in music videos like Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Afsos Karoge.