For Yami Gautam, Short Is The New Long. She Cut Her Hair For This Film

Actress Yami Gautam, who now sports a short bob hairstyle for upcoming film Uri says she 'jumped at the opportunity to make her character more believable,' reports IANS. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on 2016 Uri attack. Of the film Uri, Yami said, "I was extremely excited when the character needed this specific look for the film. When Aditya discussed it with me, I jumped at the opportunity of making my character more believable. So we did a few trials and then went ahead with it. I am loving my look, hope audiences love it too," reports IANS.
Highlights
- I jumped at the opportunity of making my character more believable: Yami
- "I am loving my look," she said
- Yami co-stars with Vicky Kaushal in Uri
Yami revealed her new look on Instagram just today and Internet has given a perfect 10 to her. "Life is short, make each hair flip count," she captioned her post. "This does look good" and "love the new look" are some of the comments on Yami's post.
Yami also shared a video from the salon when she 'broke-up' with her long hair.
In Uri, Yami will be seen playing an intelligence officer. Vicky Kaushal co-stars with Yami in Uri. IANS reports that Vicky will undergo some para-military training for a month to put on some kilos before they start filming.
CommentsApart from Uri, Yami Gautam has Batti Gul Meter Chalu in her kitty. She plays a lawyer in the film, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, last seen in the blockbuster Raazi, awaits the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
