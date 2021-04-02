For Mom-To-Be Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra And Anushka Sharma's Excited Comments

Dia Mirza shared this image. (courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Actress Dia Mirza's pregnancy announcement thrilled her celeb friends, among them Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. Priyanka and Dia go back a long way - they competed in and won titles in the Miss India pageant in 2000 and then won Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific; Lara Dutta also won Miss Universe the same year, making it a grand slam for India. "Omgeeee, congratulations Dee," Priyanka wrote in the comments thread of the expectant mother's post on Instagram. Anushka Sharma, who welcomed baby daughter Vamika in January, posted a heart emoji. Jacqueline Fernandez, Konkona Sen Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Tahira Kashyap, Shibani Dandekar and Maheep Kapoor also posted comments.

Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February. On Thursday, she shared a picture of herself in the Maldives, a baby bump visible through her red kaftan. "Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," the 39-year-old actress wrote in her post.

Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza often comment on each other's posts. "I remember this girl," Dia wrote on this throwback picture Priyanka Chopra shared of herself from when she was "lean, mean and all of 17."

Dia Mirza, best-known for her work in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Dus, Sanju and My Brother Nikhil, married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and very close friends, among them actress Aditi Rao Hydari. She was last seen in 2020 film Thappad.