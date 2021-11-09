For Birthday Boy Harsh Varrdhan, Wishes From The Kapoors Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Happy birthday, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. As the actor celebrates his 31st birthday today (November 9), the Kapoor clan is making sure that the day is special for him. From personalised notes to candid pictures, Instagram is flooded with wishes for the actor. On top of the pile is a sweet note from mommy dearest, Sunita Kapoor. The jewellery designer has shared a bunch of photos of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on the occasion and attached a lovely caption to it. Sharing the post, Sunita Kapoor wrote, “The bond between a mother and son is a special one, it remains unchanged by time or distance. It's the purest love...unconditional and true … Happy Birthday my son. Love you so much.”

Reacting to the post, actress Neetu Kapoor, who is a friend of the family responded with a balloon and heart emoji. Anil Kapoor's brother and Harsh's uncle, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Harsh.” Actor Anupam Kher also dropped a comment that said, “Happy birthday Harsh. Love and prayers always.”

Sister Sonam Kapoor, too, wished her brother on the big day. On the special occasion, the actress treated fans to some throwback photos of herself with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. She also threw in two images from her wedding into the mix. In the note attached, Sonam wished for her brother all good things in life. “Love you, brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfil your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness," she wrote.

Cousin Arjun Kapoor too did not miss out on wishing the Mirzya star. Sharing images from the recently held Diwali party at Anil Kapoor's home, Arjun teased Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and wrote, “Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gave us a few pictures.”

He further said, “Have a good one brother... continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do!” adding, “(It's not like you're going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy and have fun while you're at it).”

In the photos, Arjun and Harsh Varrdhan are seen with Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and their grandmother Nirmal Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor, who is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, replied to the post saying, “So sweet. Love you both so much.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his acting debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya. He was paired opposite Saiyami Kher in the 2016 film. He followed this up with films such as Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and AK vs AK. He also appeared in an episode of the Netflix series, Ray.

