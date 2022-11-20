'Food, Wine And Friends': Inside Maheep Kapoor's 'Perfect Night Out' With Sanjay And Karan Johar

Maheep Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: maheepkapoor)

Attention, please. Maheep Kapoor is here with her “perfect night out” post. She has shared two pictures on Instagram and it screams friendship goals from miles away. It features Maheep, her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar and some friends. For the caption box, Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Food, wine and friends = My perfect night out.” The hashtag read, “TB [Throwback]”. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red hearts. A user wrote, “OMG… you are so stylish and pretty.” Another called the frame “beautiful”.

Maheep Kapoor always keeps her fans updated by sharing snippets from her family diaries on Instagram. On Sanjay Kapoor's 60th birthday, Maheep Kapoor dropped a series of pics from the birthday bash and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our rock my teammate. Grateful for you always, everyday #60NeverLookedSoGood Love you and to many, many, many celebrations together.” The Kapoors marked the special day in Dubai.

On her daughter Shanaya Kapoor's birthday, Maheep Kapoor made a montage of throwback pics and videos on Instagram. Her note read, “Best 23 years of my life.”

In another post, Maheep Kapoor dropped a behind-the-scenes video featuring the birthday girl and said, “Happy birthday, My love.”

According to Maheep Kapoor, “Everything is extra special with family.”

Maheep Kapoor was last seen in the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The Netflix show also stars Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh in lead roles.

Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her acting debut with Dharma Productions Bedhadak. It also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.