Fitness Goals Alert: Inside Ananya Panday's Pilates Session

Namrata Purohit shared this image. (courtesy: NamrataPurohit)

Ananya Panday has set new fitness heights and how. Fitness instructor Namrata Purohit shared a video on her Instagram story. In the video, Ananya can be seen doing a pilates session over a cadillac. Sharing the video, Namrata Purohit wrote, "Ananya Panday's first attempt of the walkover on the cadillac. Well Done!" She shared a fire and and a love emoji on the post. Re-sharing the story on her Instagram, Ananya wrote, "Clueless monkey." Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

A few months back, Namrata Purohit shared a video in which Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday can be seen sweating it out during a pilates session. "It is just a tiny glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's workout today...making it look sooo easy having fun while getting fit. Honestly, working out should always be enjoyable. Some days it might be a challenging workout, while some days it might be a lighter session but what will really keep you going is that it is enjoyable, and something you want to do," Namrata Purohit captioned the post.

She added in her post, "I have always believed that when you enjoy your workout, it's more likely that you will come back for your next one. It's easier to do something you enjoy, working out should never feel stressful, or just too difficult all the time. There has to be a balance, you work hard but can also have fun while at it. PS: also it's important to remember there are different aspects to fitness, strength being one of them, but it is equally important to work on balance, reaction time, agility, coordination and more."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.