The Social Reckoning Trailer Reveals Jeremy Strong As Mark Zuckerberg 15 Years After The Social Network

Fifteen years after The Social Network became one of the most talked about films about the rise of Facebook, its long awaited follow up is finally on the way. Sony has released the first trailer for The Social Reckoning.

Set 17 years after the events of the original movie, the story follows a young Facebook engineer who decides to expose the secrets of the company. To bring the information to the public, she works alongside a reporter from The Wall Street Journal.

The cast includes Jeremy Strong as an older Mark Zuckerberg, Mikey Madison as whistleblower Frances Haugen and Jeremy Allen White as journalist Jeff Horwitz. While the 2010 film was written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by David Fincher, this time Sorkin has taken over both writing and directing duties.

The film is described as a “companion piece to the hit film The Social Network.” The story is based on the real “events that gave rise to the Wall Street Journal's shocking exposé The Facebook Files,” which revealed internal information about Facebook and raised concerns about how the platform operated.

When the first trailer for The Social Reckoning was shown at this year's CinemaCon, Aaron Sorkin spoke about the reasons behind making a sequel to his 2010 film The Social Network.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he explained, “A while back, we told a story about a college kid who built a website in his dorm and connected the world. Well, as you might have noticed, a couple of things have changed since that dream exploded into a global corporation.

“There isn't a life that Facebook's algorithm hasn't touched, and that influence has reshaped everything. It's time to say more. It's a real David and Goliath story.”

Other than Jeremy Strong, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White, The Social Reckoning also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen and Bill Burr. The movie is scheduled to release on October 9.