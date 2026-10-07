Firecracker Explodes Near Shivarajkumar During <i>Bail</i> Promotion, Actor Narrowly Escapes

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, popularly known as Shivanna, is busy promoting his recently-released film, Bail. During one such promotional event in Chitradurga, Karnataka on Monday, the actor narrowly escaped a firecracker mishap.

The actor arrived at the promotional event as a large number of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of him. After meeting and greeting the crowd, Shivarajkumar was making his way into the venue when a firecracker placed near the entrance suddenly exploded.

Firecracker Explodes Near Shivarajkumar

The loud blast triggered a brief moment of panic among the fans and others present at the venue. Smoke and flames were seen near the actor following the explosion, prompting him to immediately move away from the spot.

Security personnel and people around Shivarajkumar quickly surrounded him and helped manage the situation.

Fortunately, the actor escaped the incident without any injuries.

The unexpected incident disrupted the gathering but did not stop the actor from continuing his scheduled promotional activities. He also interacted with the media and spoke about Bail during the event.

What We Know About Bail?

Made under the direction of Pavan Wadeyar, the Kannada action crime drama sees Shivarajkumar in the role of Vijay, a police officer whose professional life takes an unexpected turn.

The film, which was released in theatres on October 2, marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and the actor. Besides Shivarajkumar, the film also features a strong ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sai Kumar, Dheekshith Shetty, Sanjana Anand, Sangeetha, Ramesh Indira and Gopalakrishna Deshpande.

Speaking during his promotional visit, Shivarajkumar revealed that work on Bail 2 is already being planned.

What's Next For Shivarajkumar?

The actor will be next seen in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Headlined by Rajinikanth, the film is expected to continue the story following the events of the first instalment. Mark your calendars! The film is set to release in theatres on Oct. 15, 2026.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. The film is also expected to feature cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan.

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