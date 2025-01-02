Shivarajkumar Is Now Cancer-Free After Surgery In The US. See Post

Kannada star Shivarajkumar is now cancer-free. The actor underwent surgery for gallbladder cancer in the US. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the 62-year-old, accompanied by his wife, politician Geetha Shivarajkumar, expressed his gratitude to family, friends and doctors for their unwavering support and prayers.

Geetha Shivarajkumar confirmed the good news, saying, "All the reports are negative, and I am glad to say Shivarajkumar is cancer-free." Shivarajkumar also shared that he was tense before the surgery.

“I shot the climax sequence of my upcoming film 45 in the middle of my treatment. I don't know where I got the courage from. However, I was a little worried and nervous when I was leaving for the surgery,” Shivarajkumar said.

The South star mentioned that he will soon resume work and expressed his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support. He shared, “Doctors have asked me to take it easy in the first month. After that, I will be back to my usual self. You will see the same Shivanna with twice the energy. Until then, I thank you all for the support.”

The text attached to the post read, “I am eternally grateful for all your love and blessings. Happy New Year! #2025.”

Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Shivarajkumar was last seen in Bhairathi Ranagal, a Kannada neo-noir action thriller directed by Narthan. The film also featured Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Avinash, Devaraj and Chaya Singh in important roles.

Up next, Shivarajkumar has an exciting lineup of projects. He will appear in 45 alongside Upendra and Raj B. Shetty. The project has been directed by Arjun Janya. The actor is also expected to feature in highly anticipated films such as Uttarakaanda, Bhairavana Kone Paata, RC16, and Thalapathy 69.