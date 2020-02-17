Filmfare Awards 2020: What Deepika Padukone Did When Ranveer Singh Came Home With The Best Actor Trophy

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer's trophy. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone, who was MIA (missing in action) at this year's Filmfare Awards, held in Guwahati, made up for her absence in the cutest way possible. On Monday, the actress' husband Ranveer Singh posted a super cute picture of her on his Instagram profile. In the photograph, the "Padmaavat" actress can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with Ranveer's trophy (popularly called the "black lady") in her hand. Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2019 Zoya Akhtar-directed musical Gully Boy. "When my little lady met my black lady," read the caption on Ranveer's post.

Take a look at the post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple will soon be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. The actress also announced her next project as a producer, a retelling of Mahabharata from the point of view of Draupadi.

Ranveer Singh's line -up of films includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt remains his last release. The actor will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.