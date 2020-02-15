Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday Fly To Assam, Just In Time For The Big Night

Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.

Highlights Alia Bhatt wore a formal yet comfy outfit

She has been nominated for Best Actress again this year

Ananya Panday wore a white top paired with a denim skirt

Bollywood celebs are all set for the 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards, which is scheduled for Saturday evening. This time the award function will be held in Assam instead of Mumbai, unlike the rest of the years. While most of the stars have already reached the venue, some are still boarding the plane. Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan touched down in Guwahati on Friday. Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday afternoon. With the clock ticking, Alia Bhatt still managed to ace her airport look. The Gully Boy actress wore a formal yet comfy outfit. Alia topped her look with black shades. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday looked stunning in a white top paired with denim skirt.

Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport Ananya Panday at the Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt, who won the Best Actress award for Raazi last year, has again been nominated for the same category for her blockbuster film Gully Boy. She will be competing against actresses Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi), Kareena Kapoor (Good Newwz), Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink), Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2) and Vidya Balan (Mission Mangal).

Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt recently shared a picture on her Instagram story from her flight to Assam. Take a look:

Ananya Panday also posted snippets from the airport. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story. At the airport, she was pictured with her mother Bhavna Pandey.

Ananya Panday at the Mumbai airport with her mother Bhavna Pandey

Karan Johar shared a 'toodles' video from the flight on Instagram on Friday which included Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be featuring in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sadak 2, Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR.