Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser 2020: Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alaya's Red Carpet Style File

The Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser (Technical Awards) held in Mumbai on Sunday evening, witnessed a star-studded red carpet with the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda and others putting their best fashionable foot forward. Kareena Kapoor, who missed her cousin Armaan Jain's sangeet ceremony in order to attend the red carpet event, turned heads in a soft yellow off-shoulder ball gown. Kareena breezed through the awards like a breath of fresh summer air.

Sonam Kapoor's off-white saree from the studios of MasabaxRhea was a vibe in itself. The Bollywood fashionista styled it with a floral blouse with asymmetric sleeves. Sonam styled her red carpet look with stone-studded statement earrings.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday wore a black thigh-high slit ensemble, styled with a giant pink bow. She described herself as "bomb": "She's not fragile like a flower, she's fragile like a bomb," she wrote on Instagram.

Black was a general favourite for the Filmfare red carpet event. Alaya Furniturewalla, who stars in the recently released Jawaani Jaaneman, opted for a black ruffled outfit for the night.

Black was also a favourite of Tara Sutaria, who sequinned her way through the awards. Tara Sutaria indeed resembled the Filmfare trophy.

Vaani Kapoor, bold and beautiful in black, will hold your gaze with her edgy outfit.

Nobody does a bandhgala like Vidya Balan. Here's proof.

Richa Chadha knows just how to balance subtlety and sheen.

Actress Nushrat Bharucha experimented with her high slit dress and pulled it off with elan.

Amyra Dastur stood out in a classic piece - a red call gown.

Farhan and Shibani checked into the couple's corner. So did Neha and Angad. Farhan shared this photo of her "lady in black" from last night.

The men's section was well represented by Karan Johar, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan and others.

Looks like it was a night to remember! Which of these turned out to be your favourite red carpet looks? Tell us in the comments below.