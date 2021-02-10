'Film Shoots Are Fun' When You Are Janhvi Kapoor. Here's Proof

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor surely knows how to have her share of fun even when she is working. The actress, on Wednesday evening, shared a set of pictures and a fun-filled video from the sets of her film Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi can be seen chilling on the sets and getting her make-up done in most of the pictures. One of the pictures also features her sister Khushi Kapoor. However, there is one video that caught our attention the most. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor, dressed in a kurta-salwar and a dupatta, can be seen riding an E Rickshaw on the streets. She aptly captioned the post: "Film shoots are fun."

See Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

A few days ago, Janhvi shared a set of pictures from a mustard field and she captioned it: "Maybe I am a little filmi." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

When Janhvi Kapoor is not busy with film shoots, she likes to dance. Last month, the actress posted a video from a belly dance session and she wrote: "Missing post burrito belly dance session." Check out the video here:

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She has starred in films Netflix films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ghost Stories. The actress' impressive line-up of films includes horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She recently signed a film titled Good Luck Jerry.