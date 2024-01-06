Fighter Song Heer Aasmani Teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Love Letter To The Sky

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Heer Aasmani teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The sky is the limit for Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and team in the teaser of the new song Heer Aasmani from Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The teaser showcases Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) soaring into the sky as upbeat music plays in the backdrop. Another sequence shows the two and their teammates smiling with all their hearts as they walk together in their flying suits. "Zameen walon ko samajh nahi ani meri Heer Aasmani (The people of the land do not understand my love for the skies). Song out on 8th Jan," wrote the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor shared a teaser of the upcoming song and he wrote, "A love letter to the skies #HeerAasmani song out on 8th January. #FighterForever #FighterOn25thJan."

Check out the teaser of Fighter song Heer Aasmani here:

Meanwhile, on Deepika Padukone's birthday on Friday, the makers shared a special video for her. The caption accompanying the video read, "Fearless, fiery with a heart of a Fighter. Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone! #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan."

About the film Fighter, it marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War.

Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.