Fighter New Poster: Meet The Villain - Rishabh Sawhney

Rishabh Sawhney in Fighter. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

You have already met Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty and his elite team comprising Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone), Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill (Karan Singh Grover) and Squadron Leader Basheer Khan (Akshay Oberoi). Now it's time to meet their arch-enemy. On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan shared a poster featuring an armed Rishabh Sawhney, who plays the antagonist in Fighter and he wrote, "Locking eyes with the villain. Fighter on 25th January releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D." In the comments section of Hrithik's post, Rishabh Sawhney commented, "Thank you sir."

Rishabh Sawhney also shared the poster on his official Instagram handle and he wrote, "25 January ko mulakaat hogi... taiyaar rehna (See you on January 25. Be ready). FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

The trailer of Fighter released on Monday and it showcases the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania and his team as they embark on a mission to safeguard the skies as well as the nation. Sharing the trailer of Fighter on social media, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Dil aasman ke naam aur jaan desh ke naam. Jai Hind. (The heart is dedicated to the skies and the life is dedicated to the nation). Fighter trailer out now. #Fighter Forever."

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War.

The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.