Fighter Trailer: Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone Take The Fight To The Sky

Still from Fighter trailer. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

The much-awaited trailer of Siddharth Anand's Fighterlanded on Monday and it is an absolute emotional roller coaster. The trailer opens with Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, played by Anil Kapoor, instructing his "special response team" comprising of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and others to bond with each other and build "interpersonal relations" as it is the most important weapon in the face of war. The scene shifts to Jammu and Kashmir where Hrithik, Deepika and their friends can be seen having the time of their lives. However, peace is shattered by a terrorist attack in Pulwama - Hrithik and Deepika's elite team are deployed on a mission of a lifetime followed by an airstrike from across the border in response. The trailer is an action-packed ride with some high-octane aerial action sequences that will keep you hooked till the very end. Will Hrithik Roshan, a man on the mission, be able to save his country and avenge the death of his fellow fighters? The answer will unravel only in theatres on January 25th.

The trailer was shared by Hrithik Roshan on his Instagram feed, "Dil aakaash ke naam, aur jaan desh ke naam. Jai Hind (the heart is dedicated to the sky and life is dedicated to the country. Jai Hind)."

Watch the trailer below:

The teaser of the film was shared a month back. Sharing the teaser on social media, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Fighter Forever. #FighterTeaserOutNow."

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War. It is Deepika Padukoné's third film with Siddharth Anand after Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in vital roles. Fighter is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25.