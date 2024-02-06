Fighter Box Office Collection Day 12: Another Monday, Another Dip For Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film

Deepika and Hrithik in Fighter. (courtesy: s1danand)

After a strong performance in its second weekend, the box office collections of Fighter experienced a dip on Monday. On day 12, the Siddharth Anand directorial minted Rs 3.35 crore (across all languages), as reported by Sacnilk. The total collection of Fighter, which is centred around India's airstrike following a terrorist attack, is Rs 178.60 crore. The film features Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (aka Patty) and Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (aka Mini). Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi are also seen in key roles. Fighter has been jointly backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh provided an update on the second weekend earnings of Fighter. In his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the film critic remarked, “Fighter fights back… After a slump on weekdays, Fighter fights back to retain its place at the Indian box office… The resurgence and revival in *Weekend 2* - after a sharp dip in *Week 1* - is a rarity in today's times. Fighter now needs to stay afloat on weekdays [of Week 2] and cover lost ground… However, the great divide between urban centres and mass pockets remains, it was evident in Weekend 2 as well.”

‘FIGHTER' FIGHTS BACK… After a slump on weekdays, #Fighter fights back to retain its place at #Indian#BO… The resurgence and revival in *Weekend 2* - after a sharp dip in *Week 1* - is a rarity in today's times.#Fighter now needs to stay afloat on weekdays [of Week 2] and… pic.twitter.com/Ah1Z07xKY8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2024

In a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers on YouTube, Fighter's director Siddharth Anand expressed, “The mission was to make a film on the Air Force which they can be proud of and is authentic. Obviously, we could not do any mockups. We used the real planes, real choppers, real bases, and real hangars. Fighter is something which has taken years, an insane amount of prep. (It) has taken hundreds of people, and thousands of storyboards."

Released on January 25, Fighter marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.