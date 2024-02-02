Fighter Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film Is A Few Crores From 150

Hrithik-Deepika in the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Fighter, on day 8 at the domestic box office, minted ₹ 5.75 crore (across all languages), reported Sacnilk. It is worth noting that the day 8 [first Thursday] collection is less than the film's day 7 figures. Now, the total collection of the Siddharth Anand directorial stands at ₹ 146.25 crore. Fighter started witnessing a dip in its business from Monday onwards when it recorded a single-digit earning of ₹ 8 crore compared to Sunday's total of ₹29 crore. The aerial actioner marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Fighter features Hrithik Roshan essaying the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, and Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Mini. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. Fighter revolves around India's airstrike following the Pulwama terrorist attack. The film has been jointly backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

The Siddharth Anand directorial has impressed many industry colleagues. Actor R Madhavan has given a special shout out to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's performance in the film.

Showering love on the entire Fighter team, R Madhavan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Siddharth Anand - What an extraordinary film Fighter is ...with brilliant work by all concerned ... Take a bow the entire cast and crew… you guys have given Indian cinema a fantastic, super motivating, moving, and an archival film. This is simply going to be a hallmark of how truly international Indian cinema has become today. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor.”

@justSidAnand —-What an extraordinary film #Fighter is …with brilliant work by all concerned … Take a bow the entire cast and crew.. you guys have given Indian cinema a fantastic, super motivating, moving, and an archival film. This is simply going to be a hallmark of how truly… — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 30, 2024

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5. Talking about Hrithik Roshan's character Patty, he wrote, “He is a cocky Fighter pilot who flies into danger without batting an eyelid. He is a charmer who can talk two ladies into parting with their plates of biryani. He can dance like a dream after a mission has been accomplished and a peppy celebratory number is in order. And, when things heat up, he can jump into close-quarters combat with the villain.”