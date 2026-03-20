Fight Breaks Out At <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Screening, Man Grabs A Popcorn Bucket To Watch The Show

Dhurandhar 2 hit theatres on March 19 and has been dominating conversations ever since. Along with strong box office numbers and largely positive reviews, the film has also sparked several viral moments on social media. One such video, currently doing the rounds online, shows two people engaged in a heated argument during a screening while another man calmly watches the chaos unfold, all while eating popcorn.

Internet Reacts

The clip has amused netizens, who were quick to react with witty comments. One user joked, "Saare popcorn yahin khatan kar dega bhai to movie me kya karega?" Another wrote, "Just him and his popcorn. Everything else in the theatre = background noise."

Several viewers found humour in the unintended entertainment, with one post reading, "Even the interval was entertaining. Brother got his money's worth, every single penny." Another quipped, "Bro paid for one movie and got two shows for the price of one."

Man Eating Popcorn While Watching Fans Fight Over Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral pic.twitter.com/JFZj5LFT7F — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 19, 2026

A user summed up the mood with a tongue-in-cheek take, "Those who fight should keep fighting, but the food should not stop. It's a matter of stomach," while another added, "Bro literally paid for the live-action sequel."

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025, opened at Rs 27 crore and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The sequel has not only lived up to expectations but surpassed them significantly, earning over Rs 100 crore on its opening day, almost four times the first film's debut.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. With multiple records already under its belt within just a day of release, Dhurandhar 2 has positioned itself as a strong contender for one of the most successful box office runs in Indian cinema.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Review: Feral Ranveer Singh, Stellar Akshaye Khanna Drive An Indulgent Spy Thriller Home