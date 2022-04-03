'Felt Super Vulnerable': Camila Cabello Opens Up On Her Struggles With Body Image

Highlights Camila Cabello shared a long post

"I couldn't let go and relax," wrote Camila

"I want to feel like I look 'good," wrote Camila

Popular singer Camila Cabello opens up about her struggles with body image in a long note on her Instagram handle. The singer revealed that often she feels "self-conscious" about wearing bikinis in public. She also condemned society for creating unrealistic expectations of how women should look. The Bam Bam singer's letter comes a day after she was papped in a bikini on a Miami beach. Sharing a long note on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Every time I've gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped - somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I've felt super vulnerable and unprepared - I've worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset."

Camila Cabello, in her note, revealed how she had to convince herself when the negative comments impacted her self-esteem. "I reminded myself when it impacted my self-esteem that I was thinking the culture's thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a 'healthy' woman's body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women," the note read.

"Photoshop, restrictive eating, over exercising, and choosing angles that make our bodies look different than how they are in the moment and in their natural form, when we take a deep breath, when we eat a meal, when we allow the waves to tussle us around. I remind myself of this, listen to podcasts on intuitive eating, follow women who accept their cellulite, stretch marks, bellies , bloating, and weight fluctuations... and still. I'm a single woman in her 20s in the middle of a s-- ton of promo and I want to feel like I look 'good," the note continued.

The Senorita singer also talked about how she made sure not to eat anything too heavy today before going to the beach. She added, " I couldn't let go and relax and do what we're meant to do when we go out into nature. I tried to pretend they weren't there but I couldn't and I held my breath from my sun chair to the ocean."

Camila further revealed her goal of going back to feeling like a 7-year-old on the beach. " I looked at a group of toddlers giggling with excitement at the waves knocking them over- no sunglasses, n jewellery, no self-consciousness, just the innocence of children- which is the feeling I have always gone into nature for."

Here have a look at the full post:

It is not the first time Camila Cabello opened up about body struggles. Earlier this month, Camila wrote a long post about the "yearning feeling of belonging." Also, in 2019, the Havana singer lashed out at people trying to body shame her.