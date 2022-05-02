'Felt Cute Don't Wanna Delete Later,' Writes Ananya Panday. BFF Shanaya Kapoor Reacts

Ananya Panday looks adorable. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday always manages to impress her Insta family with her breathtaking pictures. On Monday afternoon, Ananya shared several photos of herself wearing a black sports bra paired with matching gym tights. In the pictures, the Gehraiyaan actress left her wavy hair open, sporting kohl-rimmed eyes. She completed her look with pink sports shoes. However, what grabbed our attention was BFF Shanaya Kapoor's comment on her post, calling the actress "badass". Sharing the post, Ananya captioned it as "felt cute def don't wanna delete l8r"(sic)

Soon after Ananya Panday shared the post, her industry friends and fans bombarded the section. BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Oh what a badass," while fans dropped heart and fire emoticons.

First, look at Ananya Panday's post:

Now, look at Shanaya Kapoor's comment:

Ananya Panday is an avid social media user and keeps her followers updated by posting her pictures. A few days ago, she shared a set of photos with her friends and captioned it as, "happpy dayzzzz missing my girls and random balloons (also clearly every time someone takes a photo of me I do)"

Earlier, she shared a stunning mirror selfie in a white dress and dewy makeup. In her caption, the actress dropped a sheep emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next, she will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.