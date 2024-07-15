Fawad Khan Reveals He's In Touch With Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor: 'There's No Love Lost'

Fawad Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in a throwback picture. (courtesy: KaranJohar)

Fawad Khan has been hitting the headlines ever since his Bollywood comeback announced. The Pakistani heartthrob, who has a huge fanbase in India as well, was recently asked if he is still in touch with his co-stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and director Karan Johar in an interview with Pinkvilla. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor replied, "I'm in touch on and off. Hamari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe (We often chat on whatsapp) and on phone so I've been in touch and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun so dostiyaan hai and then there's some producers friends jiske saath gaap shap lagi rehti hai (I am in touch with some of my producer friends as well) aur then we make plans of meeting somewhere so on and off we talk, we keep in touch and we're still very cordial and still very friendly and there's no love lost."

For the unversed, Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor. He shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Fawad Khan acted in Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons, which was produced by the Dharma productions.

Fawad Khan will make his Bollywood comeback opposite Vaani Kapoor. The Hindi romantic-comedy will be directed by Aarti Bagdi. IANS quoted a trade source stating, "Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity among South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps, and everyone is tight-lipped about it." The trade source added, "The romantic comedy narrates the story of how two broken people meet by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other, unintentionally falling in love."

Fawad Khan will next be seen in the series Barzakh. He has re-united with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed in the series. Pakistani heartthrobs Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed will headline Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name.