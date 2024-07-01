Barzakh Trailer: Fawad Khan And Sanam Saeed Explore Love, Loss, And The Afterlife

Image Instagrammed by Sanam Saeed. (courtesy: SanamSaeed )

The trailer of much-awaited series Barzakh, featuring acclaimed Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, has been released. According to the makers, the six-episode series blends magical realism with supernatural fantasy in a family reunion setting, promising an unforgettable narrative. The trailer, which was released on Monday, gives a sneak peek into the poignant journey of a 76-year-old man who stuns his estranged children and grandchildren by announcing his wedding to the ghost of his first true love. The series has one question, “When all has withered, will love endure?”

"This unconventional event sparks emotional revelations and confrontations as family members gather, unsure whether to celebrate or intervene. As seen in the trailer, Barzakh intricately weaves together folklore against the stunning Hunza Valley backdrop, revealing a mystical world where everyone is interconnected. Amidst the turmoil, a haunting question lingers: 'When all has withered, will love endure?'" read the official synopsis.

Barzakh is directed by Asim Abbasi, known for helming Zindagi's debut Pakistani original Churails and the feature film Cake, Pakistan's 2019 Oscars submission.

Calling Barzakh “nothing ordinary,” Fawad Khan said, “After having seen Cake, when I was approached for Barzakh, I jumped at the opportunity. Asim's work sets him apart as a very unique director whose emphasis is on character development in a way that is contemporary. Also, I've always wanted to attempt something out of the ordinary and Barzakh is nothing ordinary. It's downright experimental and I love it.”

Fawad has worked in Bollywood films such as Khoobsurat (2014) and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Barzakh reunites Fawad Khan not only with Sanam Saeed but also with Asim Abbasi following their 2018 family comedy drama film Cake.

Talking about being part of the series Sanam said it has been an immensely rewarding experience for her. She said, “The show's premise, which explores themes of family, love, loss, and the afterlife, fascinated me from the start. As an actor, I'm constantly seeking roles that challenge me and offer a fresh perspective on storytelling. Barzakh does just that, presenting a narrative that transcends conventional boundaries and delves into the realms of the mystical and the unknown.”

Sanam further said, “What excites me the most about this is reuniting with a stellar actor like Fawad and sharing the screen with Salman Shahid, Sajid Hasan and the other Fawad (M. Fawad Khan) who I've worked closely with in theatre.”

Barzakh is produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal, and stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Salman Shahid, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti. Barzakh was the only South Asian show to premiere at 2023's Series Mania Festival in France.

The drama series will have its worldwide premiere on Zindagi's YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19.