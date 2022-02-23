Dad-To-Be Aditya Narayan's Post For His 'Forever Hero' Udit Narayan

A throwback of Aditya and Udit Narayan. (courtesy: adityanarayanjha)

Highlights Aditya Narayan posted a throwback from his childhood on Koo

"I'm about to become one myself," he wrote

"Time flies," he added

The warmth of throwback photos is unparalleled. Giving us an example of this is singer Aditya Narayan. He has decided to take a walk down memory lane with a vintage picture. In the pic, a baby Aditya Narayan is seen with his father, veteran singer Udit Narayan. Aditya is seen sitting on Udit Narayan's lap, with the singer introducing his son to the harmonium. Aditya Narayan, who is soon going to be a father himself, also attached a note to the image and described his father as his hero. In the caption, he wrote, “My father, my first and forever hero. And, I am about to become one myself, any day now. Time flies.”

See the image that was shared on the Koo app here:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, who are going to turn parents soon, also recently shared images from the mother-to-be's baby shower. Here, the couple is twinning in white. In the caption, the singer just dropped the hashtag “baby shower”.

In January, Aditya Narayan announced that the couple was turning parents with an adorable picture of the two, in which Shweta Agarwal is flaunting her baby bump. Along with this, he wrote, “Shweta and I are very happy to inform all of you that very soon we are going to be mother and father.”

Before that, on the occasion of their anniversary, the doting husband also shared a lovely picture of Shweta Agarwal and himself from their wedding. He wrote in the caption, “On 1st December 2020, Lakshmi came to my house and my life changed forever. Happy 1st wedding anniversary to my wife, Shweta.”

Aditya Narayan is known for his songs Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun, Tattad Tattad and Mera Naam Kizzie. He has also appeared as a host on several reality shows.