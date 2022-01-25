Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Share Pics From Baby Shower

Aditya Narayan posted this. (Image courtesy: adityanarayanofficial)

On Tuesday, Aditya Narayan along with his wife Shweta Agarwal shared a series of pictures on Instagram from their baby shower. The couple can be seen dressed in white outfits as they posed for the picture. Sharing the post, Aditya wrote: "#BabyShower," along with a red heart emoji. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal also shared photos from their photoshoot on Monday. The couple is all set to welcome a new member into their family. Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal made the news official through their Instagram handles.

On Monday, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal shared pictures from their pregnanacy photoshoot. Sharing the post, Aditya Narayan wrote: "Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon." Shweta Agarwal also shared the same post on her Instagram. Replying to it, Aditya Narayan said, "My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie. Can't wait," with a flurry of heart emojis.

Replying to the update, Vikrant Massey wrote: "Baby Nanu on the way. Kamaal." Avika Gor wrote: "God bless," with heart emojis. Shreya Ghosal commented: "Wow. Heartiest congratulations. What wonderful news." Neha Kakkar and Salim Merchant too congratulated the couple. Singer Aditi Singh Sharma said, "Omg...omg...Baby Shwaad arriving soon." Neeti Mohan dropped clap emojis along and wrote: "Omg."

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got married in December 2020. Aditya Narayan is known for his songs Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun, Tattad Tattad and Mera Naam Kizzie.