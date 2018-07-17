Highlights
Farhan Akhtar Unveils First Look Of Web-Series Mirzapur, Starring Ali Fazal And Shweta Tripathi Highlights- Mirzapur features Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Mirzapur will be produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment Mirzapur marks the directorial debut of Gurmeet Singh Farhan Akhtar, who is the co-producer of upcoming web-series Mirzapur, unveiled the first look of the show on Twitter. "Welcome to Mirzapur," he tweeted. The post was later shared by Ali Fazal, who will be seen playing the protagonist in Mirzapur. "Okay here it comes. Welcome to the poetry of Mirzapur. A land with lungs," Ali Fazal wrote. The 46-second video comprises abstract images of antique handguns, hand grenades, skeletons, knives and carpets. Though it is hard to decipher the show's plot based on the first look but it does leave the audience asking for more. Apart from Ali Fazal, Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi will also be seen in Mirzapur. The show will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's together.
Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's tweet here:
https://t.co/h6O7nVaXLG#MirzapurAnnouncement@YehHaiMirzapur@PrimeVideoIN@excelmoviespic.twitter.com/KEF1Q75EsQ— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 17, 2018
Check out the video here:
During an interview earlier this month, Ali Fazal said in statement to IANS: "I am geared up and excited to start shooting with this talented team of Mirzapur."
(With inputs from IANS)