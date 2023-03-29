Location Hunt For Jee Le Zaraa Continues. Farhan Akhtar's 'DP' And 'PD' Join In The Search

Image was shared by Farhan Akhtar. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar is back with yet another post from Rajasthan where he is scouting for locations for his much-awaited directorial project Jee Le Zaraa. The film is headlined by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt and will reportedly feature the three actresses going on a road trip, locations for which are being finalised by Farhan Akhtar and his team currently. In his latest Instagram post, the actor-director-musician is seen standing on a roof with a range of hills in the background. He is flanked by two members of his team Rupin Suchak and Jay Oza on either side. Along with the photo – in which the three are dressed in their casual best – Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Ek taraf DP toh doosri taraf PD,” referring to his Director of Photography (Jay) and Production Designer (Rupin). Replying to the post, veteran cinematographer Ravi K Chandran said, “All the very best.”

Check out the post here:

While on the trip, Farhan Akhtar also shared a gratitude note explaining what a privilege it is to be a filmmaker. Sharing an image of himself with a camera, Farhan said, “Every once in a while I stop and think about how lucky we filmmakers are; to think up a story and then connect with like-minded dreamers to bring that story to life; to get to share what once lived just in the mind with the world and hopefully, hopefully, evoke the intended emotional responses. There's no other place I'd rather be. Behind a camera or in front of a camera. Doesn't matter. As long as it's telling stories. See you at the movies.”

Last week, Farhan Akhtar shared on Instagram that the team of Jee Le Zaraa has begun hunting for locations to shoot the project. He shared a photo of himself standing in a desert with his back facing the camera. In the picture, the multi-hyphenate is seen wearing a jacket, shorts, and boots. He captioned the post, "Looking for treasure."

Alia Bhatt – one of the film's lead stars – couldn't contain her excitement and commented, "Can't wait!" Meanwhile, Ritesh Sidhwani – the co-founder of Excel Entertainment alongside Farhan Akhtar – celebrated: " And he's back in the director's chair."

In addition to directing the film, Farhan Akhtar will also be co-writing the script with his sister, director Zoya Akhtar, and writer-director Reema Kagti. The film will be produced by Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films and Farhan Akhtar- Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.