Farhan Akhtar Shares 'Biopic Of A Troll' (For Laughs But There's More To It)

Farhan Akhtar, 44, has been quite vocal about his opinions and has strongly expressed his views on the recent issues like Kathua gangrape, CBSE paper leak and others.
Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018
If you don't feel her terror, you are not human.
If you don't demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing.
Feel terrible for all students who have to re-sit their exams for no fault of their own. So unfair and unfortunate. Wish them strength to get through this time. #CBSE#SSC— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 29, 2018
Many of Farhan's female colleagues have been shamed online for their choice of clothes. It includes top actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others like Esha Gupta, Ameesha Patel, TV star Shama Sikander and many others.
Meanwhile, in March, Farhan Akhtar announced that he has deleted his Facebook account via a tweet. However, his verified Facebook page (Farhan Akhtar Live), which he uses to update about his concerts and events, is still active. He did not explain a reason for deleting the account. Twitter believed the move was in wake of '#DeleteFacebook,' after reports that Facebook has secretly shared the personal information of users were doing the rounds.
Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account.March 27, 2018Comments
Farhan Akhtar was last seen in 2017's Lucknow Central and produced Fukrey Returns. He recently provided playback for Mahesh Babu's new film Bharat Ane Nenu.