Farhan Akhtar Shares 'Biopic Of A Troll' (For Laughs But There's More To It)

Farhan Akhtar has shared a 'biopic on trolls' on his Instagram and Twitter pages and explained his post through a film scene

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 23, 2018 17:33 IST
17 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Farhan Akhtar Shares 'Biopic Of A Troll' (For Laughs But There's More To It)

Farhan Akhtar at the screening of Lucknow Central in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "My intention is to get people to laugh a little," wrote Farhan
  2. "It might just be about you," he added
  3. Farhan Akhtar deleted his Facebook account just last month
There are a handful of Bollywood celebrities who are often trolled for some or the other reason. Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, who deleted his Facebook account just last month, has shared a 'biopic on trolls' on his Instagram and Twitter pages and explained his post through a film scene. "To whomsoever this may offend, my intention is to get people to laugh a little. If you feel otherwise, please read it again. It might just be about you. Regards," Farhan Akhtar captioned the post. (Yes, his intention is to make 'people laugh' but it also for someone who might have trolled him. Keep guessing).

Read Farhan Akhtar's post here.
 


Farhan Akhtar, 44, has been quite vocal about his opinions and has strongly expressed his views on the recent issues like Kathua gangrape, CBSE paper leak and others.

See his tweets here.
 
 

Many of Farhan's female colleagues have been shamed online for their choice of clothes. It includes top actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others like Esha Gupta, Ameesha Patel, TV star Shama Sikander and many others.

Meanwhile, in March, Farhan Akhtar announced that he has deleted his Facebook account via a tweet. However, his verified Facebook page (Farhan Akhtar Live), which he uses to update about his concerts and events, is still active. He did not explain a reason for deleting the account. Twitter believed the move was in wake of '#DeleteFacebook,' after reports that Facebook has secretly shared the personal information of users were doing the rounds.
 

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in 2017's Lucknow Central and produced Fukrey Returns. He recently provided playback for Mahesh Babu's new film Bharat Ane Nenu.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Farhan Akhtarfarhan akhtar social media post

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................