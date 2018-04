Farhan Akhtar Shares 'Biopic Of A Troll' (For Laughs But There's More To It)

Highlights "My intention is to get people to laugh a little," wrote Farhan "It might just be about you," he added Farhan Akhtar deleted his Facebook account just last month

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don't feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don't demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018

Feel terrible for all students who have to re-sit their exams for no fault of their own. So unfair and unfortunate. Wish them strength to get through this time. #CBSE#SSC — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 29, 2018

Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account.



However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 27, 2018

There are a handful of Bollywood celebrities who are often trolled for some or the other reason. Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, who deleted his Facebook account just last month , has shared a 'biopic on trolls' on his Instagram and Twitter pages and explained his post through a film scene. "To whomsoever this may offend, my intention is to get people to laugh a little. If you feel otherwise, please read it again. It might just be about you. Regards," Farhan Akhtar captioned the post . (Yes, his intention is to make 'people laugh' but it also for someone who might have trolled him. Keep guessing).Read Farhan Akhtar's post here. Farhan Akhtar, 44, has been quite vocal about his opinions and has strongly expressed his views on the recent issues like Kathua gangrape, CBSE paper leak and others.See his tweets here.Many of Farhan's female colleagues have been shamed online for their choice of clothes. It includes top actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others like Esha Gupta, Ameesha Patel, TV star Shama Sikander and many others.Meanwhile, in March, Farhan Akhtar announced that he has deleted his Facebook account via a tweet. However, his verified Facebook page (Farhan Akhtar Live), which he uses to update about his concerts and events, is still active. He did not explain a reason for deleting the account. Twitter believed the move was in wake of '#DeleteFacebook,' after reports that Facebook has secretly shared the personal information of users were doing the rounds.Farhan Akhtar was last seen in 2017'sand produced. He recently provided playback for Mahesh Babu's new film