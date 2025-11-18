Farhan Akhtar On Father Javed: 'Feel Lucky We Can Just Pick Up The Phone And Ask Him Anything'

Farhan Akhtar has often spoken about the creative influence his father, legendary lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, has had on his life.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, Farhan opened up about this unique professional relationship, reflecting on its evolution, its ease, and the privilege of having direct access to one of India's most iconic writers.

Speaking about their decades-long association, Farhan said, "We've been working together since Dil Chahta Hai. He wrote songs for the film. He wrote Lakshya, which I directed. And he has written songs for almost every film (of mine) since then, whether it's Don, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, or Rock On!. So working with him is really, really easy."

Farhan further talked about the effortless nature of their working relationship, adding, "He's a treasure trove of talent and has mastery over poetry and words. But he doesn't really weigh heavy on you when you're working with him. He really likes to be able to deliver what it is that you want as a director, producer, or music composer. He's very collaborative."

Beyond the professional sphere, Farhan acknowledged his father's influence from childhood. In a heartfelt reflection, he said, "He's been an influence for me from the time that I was a child. I have to keep reminding myself at times that how fortunate we are that we have this access to him... That we can just pick up the phone and call him and ask him anything that we want."

Farhan Akhtar In 120 Bahadur

The conversation comes at a time when Farhan is preparing for the release of his next major project, 120 Bahadur. Inspired by the historic 1962 Battle of Rezang La, the film highlights the courage of 120 soldiers of the Indian Army's 13th Kumaon Regiment who fought against overwhelming odds in brutal conditions.

Farhan plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the revered Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the Ahir Company with extraordinary bravery. Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, the film is set for theatrical release on November 21, 2025.

ALSO READ: 120 Bahadur Teaser 2: Farhan Akhtar Honours 1962 War Heroes With Lata Mangeshkar's Iconic Song