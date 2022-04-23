Shibani Dandekar Left This Comment On Farhan Akhtar's 'Sunny Saturday' Post

Farhan Akhtar shared this image of Shibani. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Newlywed Farhan Akhtar is having a great weekend so far. How do we know this? His Instagram profile. The multi-hyphenate has shared a picture of his wife, actress Shibani Dandekar casually lounging at home on what he describes as a sunny Saturday. In his caption, he wrote, “Sunny Saturday with Shibani Dandekar,” with a heart emoji. Farhan seems to have captured Shibani off-guard as she is seen staring at the camera with quite a serious look on her face. Reacting to the photo and Farhan's caption, Shibani asked, “You referring to the weather or my expression?” with several laughter emojis.

Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha Dandekar also replied to the post saying, “Hahaha wow.”

Recently, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture from his wedding to Shibani Dandekar and wrote, “Tum hastee raho bas yuhin, main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon.” Responding to her husband's post, Shibani wrote: "Love you ... Thank you for filling my life with love and laughter."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in February in the presence of friends and family. Announcing the same, the actor said, “A few days ago, Shibani Dandekar and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

On the guestlist for the intimate ceremony in Khandala were Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani among others. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar began dating in 2018.