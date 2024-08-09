Farhan Akhtar On Dealing With Imposter Syndrome: "Before Every Concert, I Feel Like A Fraud"

Farhan Akhtar wears many hats—actor, director, producer, and even singer. Recently, the star opened up about his experience with imposter syndrome. Despite having performed at 150-200 concerts, Farhan shared that he still experiences self-doubt every time he steps on stage. Farhan, on Raj Shamani's podcast, revealed, “I doubt myself. I doubt myself every time. Jo 5 minute hote hai stage pe jaane se pehle when I am standing there. Every concert…I have done may be almost 150-200 concerts. But even now, vo jo paanch minute hote hai just before going on to stage, when I am standing at the back, I feel like an imposter. [Those 5 minutes before going on stage, when I am standing there, every concert… I have done maybe almost 150-200 concerts, but even now, in those five minutes just before going on stage, I feel like an imposter.]”

Farhan Akhtar continued, “Mujhe aisi feeling aati hai ki yaar mai fraud hu. Kya kar raha hu yaha pe? That self-doubt, that imposter syndrome, vo to hamesha hai and that will always stay. But the minute I am on stage and the minute mai dekhta hu yarr that joy on people's faces. And the music takes over, log gaa rahe hai. [I get this feeling like, 'Am I a fraud? What am I doing here?' That self-doubt, that imposter syndrome, it is always there and will always stay. But the moment I am on stage, and I see the joy on people's faces, and the music takes over, people are singing along.] They are enjoying themselves. Later, they are so happy that they had this experience. It makes everything worth it.”

Farhan Akhtar last produced Madgaon Express, which marked the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu. The movie, released in March, featured Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi. Up next, Farhan will make his directorial return with Don 3.