Farah Khan's Happy New Picture Comprises 'Favourites' Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani And Katrina Kaif

Our favourite stars - Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Farah Khan, all in one frame. The picture is probably the best you'll see today. Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan was happy to host Happy New Year stars Abhishek Bachchan and Boman Irani on her TV show Lip Sing Battle, when Katrina Kaif ( Farah's 'Sheila' ) decided to surprise everyone. Katrina joined the trio on the sets and Farah couldn't be more grateful. Abhishek seemed to have chosen pink as a theme for the show - he was seen wearing an all-pink attire in one of the pictures while a pink turban adorns his head in another. Boman Irani, on the other hand, picked legendary singer Elvis Presley as the theme. Wait, Farah's caption on the picture, tells us exactly how good Boman Irani was on her show.
Highlights
- Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Katrina Kaif appeared Lip Sing Battle
- Farah Khan posted pictures with the trio
- "Boman Elvis left the building after u entered," Farah captioned the pic
"My lovely Katrina Kaif comes to surprise Abhishek Bachchan! My original Sheila and the male version together. Boman Irani Elvis left the building after u entered," Farah captions the picture. Did Abhishek groove to Sheila Ki Jawani with Katrina on the sets?
Farah Khan 'gaffed' for five hours with her 'favourite two':
A source from the show's unit also reported that the plan was to put Abhishek against an actress. "Initially, the makers were thinking of having an actress opposite Abhishek, but Farah, who has directed Happy New Year, decided to rope in Boman as she felt the two have a great equation."
Boman and Abhishek's on-screen chemistry has been loved by their fans. Except Happy New Year, the duo has shared screen space in films like Game, Luck By Chance and Bluffmaster! while Abhishek and Katrina worked with each other in films like Sarkar and Dhoom 3. Like many other super-hit songs, Farah has choreographed Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan's song Sheila Ki Jawani.
Other celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Raveena Tandon have also made appearances on Farah's Lip Sing Battle.
Currently, the Phantom actress Katrina, is shooting for Aanand L Rai's untitled film that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Katrina is all set to feature in a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger titled Tiger Zibda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan while Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Housefull 3, will reportedly share screen space with actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a comedy drama soon.