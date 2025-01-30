Inside Javed Akhtar's "Never Ending" Birthday Celebrations Hosted By Farah Khan

Legendary screenwriter and lyricist, Javed Akhtar celebrated his 80th birthday on 17th January 2025. Continuing with the celebration, filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a birthday bash for the acclaimed writer.

Thanking Farah Khan for her hospitality, Shabana Azmi dropped a clip giving an insight into the celebration. We can spot Sajid Khan, chef Vikas Khanna, Anil Kapoor, his better half Sunita Kapoor, Siddharth, 'Bigg Boss 18' contestants Karan Veer Mehra, and Chum Darang singing happy birthday while Javed Akhtar cuts the cake.

"Javed's never-ending birthday Mashallah! Thank you Farah Khan for hosting one last night with the most finger-licking dinner ever !!!", Shabana Azmi wrote as the caption.

Prior to this, Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Subhash Ghai were seen cutting a cake together during the Whistling Woods' convocation. As the two legends faced the paparazzi, Javed Akhtar took a dig at the cameraman saying, "Dekhiye ek baat samajh lijiye ap log, writer aur director ke beech kabhi chaku na laye, samajhe (Never bring a knife between a writer and director). This remark by the accomplished writer left everyone in splits.

Earlier, actress Urmila Matondkar also dropped a few insights into Javed Akhtar's star-studded birthday bash on social media. One of the pictures had her facing the camera with Javed Akhtar. Aside from this, she was also clicked with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan during the celebration.

In addition to this, the 'Kon' actress shared a video where Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and others can be seen singing "Happy birthday" for Javed Akhtar.

Urmila Matondkar's post also included the caption, "An absolute epic day that it was..with some of the best talents our industry has!! Afternoon full of love, laughter, affection, admiration, and great camaraderie...Because it was a Special Birthday of someone very special to all us..”Jaadu” in real sense as the entire nation is spellbound with his words for decades.. #oneandonly @jaduakhtar Thank you dearest @azmishabana18 for these awesome moments which truly enrich my life."

