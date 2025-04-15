Urvashi Rautela Shares, Then Deletes, Post Comparing Her <i>Jaat</i> Song To Tamannaah's <i>Nasha</i>. Internet Reacts

Urvashi Rautela found herself at the centre of controversy after she took a dig at Tamannaah's new song Nasha from the film Raid 2.

On Monday, the actress shared a screenshot of a fan's comment on her Instagram story. The comment compared her song Sorry Bol from Jaat to Tamannaah's Nasha and read, “This song is far better than Nasha.”

While Urvashi later deleted the post, a Reddit user took a screenshot and shared it on the discussion platform with the caption, "First lady to be blatantly arrogant," adding, "Ye kyun zaruri tha screenshot karna".

Reacting to the post, one user sarcastically said, “How could she not do so? Being the youngest most beautiful woman in the world she has certain responsibilities to always emerge as the first person to appreciate herself for the first time after any work of hers is out."

Another user criticised Urvashi's song Sorry Bol and wrote, “The song was just boring. The whole movie is sorry bol sorry bol blah blah and that song too, I almost slept in the movies when the song played.”

“Not her first time, yall are forgetting when she shaded Kiara by name when game changer bombed,” read a comment

The above comment was referring to the time Urvashi Rautela spoke about her film Daaku Maharaaj receiving a better response than Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, the actress said, "I am reading a lot of tweets on social media that 'Kiara Advani's film is a disaster and Urvashi, your film Daaku Maharaaj has become such a super-duper hit'. And I am like it's not my fault that her film did not work."

Urvashi Rautela shares screen space with Randeep Hooda in Jaat's song, Sorry Bol. The film also features Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra and Vineet Singh in key roles. Released on April 10, Jaat is receiving positive responses from audiences.

On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia's song Nasha features in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2. The film will hit the theatres on May 1.