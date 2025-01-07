Fans Demand Priyanka Chopra To Reprise Her Role In <i>Don 3</i>, Amidst Her Comeback Speculations

There has been a major buzz regarding Priyanka Chopra's much-anticipated return to Bollywood.

The actress who enjoys a strong standing in the West now, has had her fans waiting for a Hindi film announcement with her in the lead.

The last update was her joining Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. However, Zoom reported earlier today that there are chances of Priyanka returning to Don 3, having been such an integral part of the franchise.

The possibility got fans excited, and they started reacting to a Reddit thread discussing the same.

One fan commented, "No one among the current actresses can play Roma as well as Priyanka. Farhan, please bring her back as Roma. Her chemistry/pairing with Ranveer is good too."

While some fans were of the opinion that Kiara Advani is too "vanilla."

The comments read, "Kiara is quite a vanilla actress... like most of the actresses today... no one can match PC ka jalwaaaa."

Another user added, "I don't think Kiara has any considerable BO pull. They should have cast PC only. Always thought Kiara was too vanilla for Roma."

Priyanka Chopra essayed the role of Roma in the remake of Don in 2006, while Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role. She reprised her role in Don 2, released in 2011. Her chemistry with King Khan was immensely loved.

No official confirmation has been made by the team of Don 3 yet. As of now, Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani are the leads in the third instalment.

Priyanka Chopra, too, has not reacted to the various speculations regarding her Bollywood comeback.