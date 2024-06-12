Fanboy David Warner Channels His Inner Pushpa In New Advert. Allu Arjun's Reaction

A still from the ad. (courtesy: davidwarner31)

David Warner's love for Allu Arjun's films needs no introduction but for those who require one, the cricketer often shares fun videos lip-syncing to Pushpa dialogues and often recreates Allu Arjun's dance sequences from the movie. Now, in a latest advert for a mattress brand, the cricketer channeled his inner Pushpa. He captioned the post, "David naam sunn ke tourist samjha kya, mate? Fire hai main." In the comments section, Allu Arjun dropped LOL emojis, fire emoji and thumbs up emoticon.

This is what Allu Arjun commented on the post:

Check out the post here:

Back in 2022, he shared a video with his daughter and he wrote, "Pushpa naam sunkar flower samjhi kya? Finish this dialogue for me?" He added, "Sorry for the bad lip syncing." And remember when David danced to the Pushpa song Srivalli?

Earlier this year, Allu Arjun shared a snippet from the video on his Instagram profile and he captioned it, "Enjoyed doing this Shoe Drop Step from Pushpa Pushpa song." He added the hashtags #Pushpa2TheRule and #Pushpa2FirstSingle to the post. In the comments section, cricketer and Allu Arjun fanboy David Warner dropped a LOL comment that read, "Oh dear, how good is this. Now I've got some work to do." Allu Arjun replied to David Warner and he wrote, "It's easy. I will show you when we meet."

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year.