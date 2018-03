Family Time With Kapil Sharma Made Twitter Doze Off: 'Not Entertaining Like Before'

Highlights The debut episode of the new show aired on Sunday "Disappointing," said a tweet "Not matching the standard of entertainment like before," added another

Disappointing..... this is what we r getting in the name of comedy

RT#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharmapic.twitter.com/V4lruDl0fn — (@MkeetarP) March 25, 2018

For me watching Bahubali 2 for 6th time is more entertaining than #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharmapic.twitter.com/EaqD12kdqY — AaKanK$ha(@aakanksha_seth) March 25, 2018

#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma

Never watched such a disgusting show!! — always somewhere (@amitvikram108) March 26, 2018

It reminds me old show 'khulja sim sim' 'The Kapil Sharma show' was a great show and this boring #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma — Neha Patel (@patelneha56561) March 25, 2018

Not matching the standard of entertainment like before. #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma — Shailly Sanoriya (@Ssanoriya7) March 25, 2018

Am I the only one who left the show in the middle?#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma — Ramesh (@imramess) March 25, 2018

Desparate attempt of @KapilSharmaK9 to make people laugh. Haven't seen anything so depressing on tele in a while.#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma — Hiraj Laljani (@Hiraj_Laljani) March 25, 2018

Kapil sharma to a new@low.. worst show #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma — Ashwini Pandey (@PandeyAshwini88) March 25, 2018

True Story!!

Never Jugde A Persons Efforts Blindly!!

Love You Kapil

Lots Of Respect to You

The Success You getting Today is Well Deserved.#FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma#Kapilsharma@KapilSharmaK9@SonyTVpic.twitter.com/2ujfuRYkZh — K A P I L I A N V I V E K (@VivekKola) March 25, 2018

After 6months I have laughed so much luv u @KapilSharmaK9 sir nd #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma — SALONI SINGH (@sal0nisingh) March 25, 2018

Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 24, 2018

"Kapil Sharma reaches a new low" - Twitter is perhaps being a bit too harsh on the comedian, who made a comeback on television withon Sunday. Kapil Sharma, who returned with his team comprising Navjot Singh Sindhu, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda and had Ajay Devgn as his first guest on the new show, apparently failed to impress a substantial section of Twitter, on which reviews of the new show were posted with phrases like: "Disappointing... this is what we are getting in the name of comedy!" and "Not matching the standard of entertainment like before."Comparisons between Kapil's previous shows and the new one were drawn inevitably: "was a great show and this boring," while some described Kapil's jokes and digs as "depressing". "Desperate attempt of Kapil to make people laugh. Haven't seen anything so depressing on tele in a while," tweeted a netizen while another one added: "Am I the only one who left the show in the middle?"On Twitter, there was also some faint cheering from the loyal fans of Kapil Sharma, who really appeared to enjoyThis is the first time Kapil Sharma appeared on television after the channel pulled the plug onlast year, which was a result of consistently dipping TRPs. It all started after the show host had a fall-out with former co-star Sunil Grover, who accused Kapil of physically assaulting and verbally abusing him. Just days ahead of the launch of the new show, the former co-stars had an angry exchange of words on Twitter - Sunil complained to never have been invited to Kapil's new show while the latter said his repeated calls to Sunil went unanswered. Right before the debut episode of Kapil Sharma's new show, the host also trended a great deal for reports stating the shooting of the launch episode (with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani) was cancelled. Kapil indeed has a reputation for having cancelled shoots for, including episodes that were supposed to have guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. However, this time, this is how he dismissed the rumours All said and done, we wish Kapil Sharma all the very best for his new venture!airs on Sony TV on Sunday.