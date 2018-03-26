Family Time With Kapil Sharma Made Twitter Doze Off: 'Not Entertaining Like Before'

Highlights
- The debut episode of the new show aired on Sunday
- "Disappointing," said a tweet
- "Not matching the standard of entertainment like before," added another
Comparisons between Kapil's previous shows and the new one were drawn inevitably: "The Kapil Sharma Show was a great show and this boring," while some described Kapil's jokes and digs as "depressing". "Desperate attempt of Kapil to make people laugh. Haven't seen anything so depressing on tele in a while," tweeted a netizen while another one added: "Am I the only one who left the show in the middle?"
On Twitter, there was also some faint cheering from the loyal fans of Kapil Sharma, who really appeared to enjoy Family Time With Kapil Sharma.
This is the first time Kapil Sharma appeared on television after the channel pulled the plug on The Kapil Sharma Show last year, which was a result of consistently dipping TRPs. It all started after the show host had a fall-out with former co-star Sunil Grover, who accused Kapil of physically assaulting and verbally abusing him. Just days ahead of the launch of the new show, the former co-stars had an angry exchange of words on Twitter - Sunil complained to never have been invited to Kapil's new show while the latter said his repeated calls to Sunil went unanswered.
All said and done, we wish Kapil Sharma all the very best for his new venture! Family Time With Kapil Sharma airs on Sony TV on Sunday.