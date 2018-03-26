Family Time With Kapil Sharma Made Twitter Doze Off: 'Not Entertaining Like Before'

Comparisons between Kapil's previous shows and the new one were drawn inevitably: "The Kapil Sharma Show was a great show and this boring"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 26, 2018 09:41 IST
Kapil Sharma is back with Family Time With Kapil Sharma (courtesy KapilHolics)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The debut episode of the new show aired on Sunday
  2. "Disappointing," said a tweet
  3. "Not matching the standard of entertainment like before," added another
"Kapil Sharma reaches a new low" - Twitter is perhaps being a bit too harsh on the comedian, who made a comeback on television with Family Time With Kapil Sharma on Sunday. Kapil Sharma, who returned with his team comprising Navjot Singh Sindhu, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda and had Ajay Devgn as his first guest on the new show, apparently failed to impress a substantial section of Twitter, on which reviews of the new show were posted with phrases like: "Disappointing... this is what we are getting in the name of comedy!" and "Not matching the standard of entertainment like before."

Comparisons between Kapil's previous shows and the new one were drawn inevitably: "The Kapil Sharma Show was a great show and this boring," while some described Kapil's jokes and digs as "depressing". "Desperate attempt of Kapil to make people laugh. Haven't seen anything so depressing on tele in a while," tweeted a netizen while another one added: "Am I the only one who left the show in the middle?"
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Twitter, there was also some faint cheering from the loyal fans of Kapil Sharma, who really appeared to enjoy Family Time With Kapil Sharma.
 
 
 

This is the first time Kapil Sharma appeared on television after the channel pulled the plug on The Kapil Sharma Show last year, which was a result of consistently dipping TRPs. It all started after the show host had a fall-out with former co-star Sunil Grover, who accused Kapil of physically assaulting and verbally abusing him. Just days ahead of the launch of the new show, the former co-stars had an angry exchange of words on Twitter - Sunil complained to never have been invited to Kapil's new show while the latter said his repeated calls to Sunil went unanswered.

Right before the debut episode of Kapil Sharma's new show, the host also trended a great deal for reports stating the shooting of the launch episode (with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani) was cancelled. Kapil indeed has a reputation for having cancelled shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show, including episodes that were supposed to have guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. However, this time, this is how he dismissed the rumours:
 

All said and done, we wish Kapil Sharma all the very best for his new venture! Family Time With Kapil Sharma airs on Sony TV on Sunday.
 

family show with kapil sharmakapil sharma show

