<i>Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives</i> Trailer: The Showdown Begins - Who Will Win In The Battle For Supremacy?

The trailer of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is out and it promises an intense yet fun clash between the ladies of Delhi and Mumbai. With Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh defending Mumbai's reputation, they face fierce competition from the chic newcomers of Delhi: Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Set to premiere on October 18, this season introduces a fresh spin on beloved elements like star-studded cameos, lavish vacations and humorous roasts, all while elevating the stakes in the battle for supremacy. The trailer opens with Saif Ali Khan narrating the "tale of two cities," teasing the drama that unfolds as the women navigate their glamorous lives. Ranbir Kapoor makes an appearance and playfully comments on his sister Riddhima's potential to "mess things up".

Expect cameos from Gauri Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and Ananya Panday. The trailer also hints at rising tensions, particularly between Maheep and Seema, alongside a lively showcase of Delhi versus Mumbai rivalries.

Directed by Uttam Ramakrishna Domale and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, this season is set to deliver plenty of laughter, stunning couture and jaw-dropping moments. Will Mumbai's established glamour outshine Delhi's fresh energy? Tune in on October 18 to find out.

The hit Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives offers a glimpse into the personal and professional journeys of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh. Initially aired on November 27, 2020, the show returned for its second season on September 2, 2022. Now, the franchise is expanding with the introduction of its third installment titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. The upcoming season will feature Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.