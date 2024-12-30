Shalini Passi Reacts To Rumours That She Had Hair Transplant: "Just Blessed To Have Good Hair"

Shalini Passi, who rose to fame with her out-of-the-box persona on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, keeps making headlines. The social media sensation recently reacted to rumours claiming she had a hair transplant.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Shalini said, "Some odd, bizarre things I read about myself include claims that I've had a hair transplant. And yeah, that was very funny because everybody in my family and my friends know that I've had long hair for the longest time. I've shaved my hair in four times, and it always grows back. The texture of my hair is the same as it has always been like that, it is not what people claim it to be. I'm just blessed to have good hair."

Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, Shalini revealed she donated her hair four times at Tirupati.

"Even for me, when I shaved my hair at Tirupati, I shaved it four times. So for me also, I don't want to style my hair much. Because ultimately, I will donate it."

Shalini added that the last time she had shaved off her hair was in 2018. In 2021, Shalini Passi and her spouse Sanjay Passi donated Rs 10 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Ever since her appearance on the show, Shalini's old pictures including her wedding pictures re-surfaced online. Asked if she feels it as an intrusion into her privacy, Shalini told the publication, "I feel that a lot of people think it's an invasion of privacy, but I feel that I'm getting so much love, and I have nothing to hide. If they want to know my age, how many children I have, I think it's fair enough."

Shalini Passi is a Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist. She has been married to Sanjay Passi since 2000.

Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Kalyani Saha Chawla joined the third season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. They played on the Delhi vs Mumbai dynamics with the OG Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan).