Shalini Passi Reveals The One Condition She Had For Her Husband Before Marriage

Shalini Passi gained widespread popularity post her stint in the Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She made her debut in the show with Kalyani Chawla and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Her maximalist wardrobe choices and zest for life was one of the highlights in the series and caught the viewer's attention. Post the show's success, there was a natural interest amidst the masses to know more about her personal life.

In conversation with Mojo Story, Passi revealed how she got married to the owner of the PASCO group, Sanjay Passi at the age of 20, while she was still in college. She proudly mentioned that she absolutely has no regrets about it and considers it to be the greatest move made by the universe.

She said, "It was a very good move by the universe because I had so much energy and enthusiasm back then. What happens with women is later in their life, the energy and recovery gets extremely different. When young, you recover early. I became a mom at 21. Because I was young, I used to get more excited than my son when I took him to a toy store. Its like I am almost living my life in reverse."

However, she did have just one condition for her husband.

She shared, "I told my parents that I don't want the person to drink, smoke and gamble. I was brought up by my grandparents, who were extremely against smoking and drinking. They didn't even keep a pack of cards at home. I grew up seeing that so I had that condition."

She then revealed that though her mother was skeptical about her condition, she did come across Sanjay who in fact, wasn't a drinker or smoker. Hence, it was indeed a match made in heaven.

