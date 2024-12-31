Advertisement

Shalini Passi Reveals The One Condition She Had For Her Husband Before Marriage

Shalini Passi of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame reveals how she got married young but had one condition for her husband

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Shalini Passi Reveals The One Condition She Had For Her Husband Before Marriage
Instagram/Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi gained widespread popularity post her stint in the Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She made her debut in the show with Kalyani Chawla and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Her maximalist wardrobe choices and zest for life was one of the highlights in the series and caught the  viewer's attention. Post the show's success, there was a natural interest amidst the masses to know more about her personal life.

In conversation with Mojo Story, Passi revealed how she got married to the owner of the PASCO group, Sanjay Passi at the age of 20, while she was still in college. She proudly mentioned that she absolutely has no regrets about it and considers it to be the greatest move made by the universe.

She said,  "It was a very good move by the universe because I had so much energy and enthusiasm back then. What happens with women is later in their life, the energy and recovery gets extremely different. When young, you recover early. I became a mom at 21. Because I was young, I used to get more excited than my son when I took him to a toy store. Its like I am almost living my life in reverse."

However, she did have just one condition for her husband.

She shared, "I told my parents that I don't want the person to drink, smoke and gamble. I was brought up by my grandparents, who were extremely against smoking and drinking. They didn't even keep a pack of cards at home. I grew up seeing that so I had that condition."

She then revealed that though her mother was skeptical about her condition, she did come across Sanjay who in fact, wasn't a drinker or smoker. Hence, it was indeed a match made in heaven.
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Shalini Passi, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, Netflix
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com