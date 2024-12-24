Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares "Sweet Memories" With Neetu And Rishi Kapoor In A Throwback Post

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been making waves with her on-screen debut this year on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Her performance on the show was much-loved by fans and critics alike.

Now, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is making headlines for her latest post on Instagram. She has shared a picture of her parents — late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It is a throwback gold, if you ask.

Here, we can see young Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sitting on Neetu Kapoor's lap. Rishi Kapoor, on the other hand, is looking at their daughter. Riddhima added a “Sweet Memories” sticker with a red heart emoji.

See the picture here:

Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opened up about a deeply personal chapter in her life after Rishi Kapoor's death. In an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kanan, she revealed how each member of the family dealt with Rishi's death in their own way and never showed their emotions to each other.

Riddhima said, "When my dad passed away we never showed emotions to each other. We used to go to separate rooms and cry like take it all out and then come and then just be normal or act normal, but it has got us really close."

Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni further added that even though her family does not express their grief, "deep down" they always carry the pain in their hearts.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, after which, he spent a lot of time in New York for his treatment. The actor came back to India in 2019 and died on April 30, 2020.

On the work front, Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni's reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives released on Netflix in October. The show that originally started with Bollywood wives, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey in the first two seasons, saw three new entrants from Delhi this season - Riddhima, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.