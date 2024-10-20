Riddhima Kapoor Reveals How Her Family Dealt With Father Rishi Kapoor's Death

Riddhima Kapoor recently made her on-screen debut on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives after staying away from the camera for years. While promoting the show, she appeared in an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kanan, where she opened up about a deeply personal chapter in her life after Rishi Kapoor's death. She revealed how each member in the family dealt with it in their own way and never showed their emotions to each other.

Reminiscing about that dark phase in their lives Riddhima said, "When my dad passed away we never showed emotions to each other. We used to go to separate rooms and cry like take it all out and then come and then just be normal or act normal, but it has got us really close."

Ridhhima further added that even though her family does not express their grief, but "deep down" they always carry the pain in their hearts. Earlier in another interview, Riddhima had also shared that ever since Rishi Kapoor's death, Ranbir, she and their mother also look after each other more than before.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia and spent a lot of time in New York for his treatment. He came back to India in 2019. The veteran actor died on April 30, 2020.

Coming back to Riddhima's work front, both Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor showed her their support on her first on-screen stint. Ranbir also hyped his sister up and forewarned the other members of the cast to not take her lightly. "Riddhima, beyond the politeness and you know, the softness, she's a fighter. So the OG wives and the new wives, they're definitely in for a shock. Because I would tell them don't take Riddhima lightly," he said.

He also showered love and praises on her, and showed her his unwavering. "I don't tell her this often, but Riddhima, I love you deeply. You are somebody I look up to. Even when you were not doing a show like this, I was always rooting for you. And I'm gonna root more for you," he concluded.

